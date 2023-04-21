Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
43
Cottage To archive
Clear all
93 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Cottage 5 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Paliouri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paliouri, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
1 room Cottage in Paliouri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paliouri, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 325,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 126 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Fourka, Greece
1 room Cottage
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
3 room cottage in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 104 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…

Properties features in demos kassandras, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir