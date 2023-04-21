UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Cottages
Seaview Cottages for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece
Kassandria
43
Cottage
93 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Paliouri, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
1 room Cottage
Paliouri, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 325,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 126 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
3 room cottage
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 104 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
