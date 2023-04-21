Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
43
Cottage To archive
Clear all
187 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 0-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 5 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
1 room Cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 108,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Fokea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Paliouri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paliouri, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…

Properties features in demos kassandras, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir