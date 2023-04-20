UAE
Apartments for sale in demos kassandras, Greece
457 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
The apartment is located in the suburbs of Kalandra village and 2500 meters from the beach a…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
62 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS3792 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €130.000 . This 62 sq…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
54 m²
€ 98,000
Property Code: 3-1224 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €98.000 . This 54 sq. m…
3 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
93 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 3-1223 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €320.000 . This 93 sq.…
4 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
Chaniotis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 160 m2, Baseme…
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
2 bath
345 m²
€ 345,000
Property Code: 3-1221 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €345.000 . This 345 sq…
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath
56 m²
€ 92,000
Property Code: 3-1222 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €92.000 . This 56 sq. m…
4 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 400,000
Chaniotis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 160 m2, Baseme…
2 room apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 bath
56 m²
€ 165,000
Property Code: 3-1220 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Moles Kalives for €165.000 . This 56…
7 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
4 bath
315 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-1219 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €450.000 . This 315 sq. m…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: 3-1218 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €250.000 . This 70 sq. …
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
46 m²
€ 110,000
Property Code: 3-1216 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €110.000 . This 46 sq. …
3 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath
97 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: 3-1217 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €125.000 . This 97 sq.…
3 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
-1 Floor
€ 400,000
The new complex is under construction and will be completed in 2024. It consists of 3 bui…
4 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
2 bath
125 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3762 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €300.000 . This 125 s…
8 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
4 bath
250 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3763 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €550.000 . This 250 s…
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
107 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: 3-1215 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €250.000 . This 107 sq.…
4 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3745 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €250.000 . This 100 sq.…
4 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
2 bath
125 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3709 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €250.000 . This 125 s…
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
130 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 3-1211 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 s…
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 55,000
The apartment is located in Kriopigi village 1000 meters from the beach. The apartment is lo…
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
70 m²
€ 179,000
Property Code: 3-1209 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €179.000 . This 70 sq. m…
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
78 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: 3-1210 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €135.000 . This 78 sq.…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 128,000
Property Code: 3-1207 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €128.000 . This 60 sq. …
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath
47 m²
€ 169,000
Property Code: 3-1203 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €169.000 . This 47 sq. …
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
105 m²
€ 600,000
Property Code: 3-1204 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €600.000 . This 105 sq.…
3 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
3 bath
120 m²
€ 210,000
Property Code: 3-1201 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €210.000 . This 120 sq…
1 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
1 bath
40 m²
€ 77,000
Property Code: 4-1202 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €77.000 . This 40 sq. m…
1 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Search using the map