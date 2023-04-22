UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
demos ithakes
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos ithakes, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
alimos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 103,295
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 231,185
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
8/1 Floor
€ 423,019
For sale Apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
House
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 250,000
This maisonette complex for sale in Tavronitis is located in the village of Kamisiana and on…
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
2 independent apartments are located only 50 meters to the famous beach Paradisos, which mea…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 304,967
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 216,428
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
200 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 354,155
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 314,805
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 268,568
For sale Apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath
48 m²
€ 39,537
Property Code: 1110 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 48 sq.m,…
Properties features in demos ithakes, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map