  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos ithakes

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos ithakes, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in alimos, Greece
1 room apartment
alimos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 103,295
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 231,185
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels.…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 423,019
For sale Apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 250,000
This maisonette complex for sale in Tavronitis is located in the village of Kamisiana and on…
2 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
2 independent apartments are located only 50 meters to the famous beach Paradisos, which mea…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 304,967
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 216,428
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
5 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
200 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 354,155
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 314,805
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
5 room apartment in Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 268,568
For sale Apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 48 m²
€ 39,537
Property Code: 1110 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 48 sq.m,…

