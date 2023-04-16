Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos istiaias-aidepsou
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Ellinika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ellinika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…

Properties features in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir