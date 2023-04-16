Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 6 roomsin Lihada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The own…
3 room townhousein Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 roomsin Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
2 room apartmentin Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment
Edipsos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
Villa 4 room villain Ellinika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ellinika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…

