Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. demos ikarias

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos ikarias, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa Villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
Villa 9 room villa in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa near the picturesque town of the Olympic Rivi…
Villa 9 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Greece, Greece
6 bath 630 m²
€ 3,250,000
“Villa HALCYON” is a newly built building that perfectly combines the charm of an open stone…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale duplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor…
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 94 m² 1 Floor
€ 308,981
Karampournaki SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 94 m2, 1st…
2 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
5 room house in Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
160 m²
€ 428,356
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m in West Peloponnese. The basement consist…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 345 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,091,970
3 room apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 245,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…

Properties features in demos ikarias, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir