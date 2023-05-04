UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
Northern Aegean
demos ikarias
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos ikarias, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhouse
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa Villa
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
Villa 9 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa near the picturesque town of the Olympic Rivi…
Villa 9 room villa
Greece, Greece
6 bath
630 m²
€ 3,250,000
“Villa HALCYON” is a newly built building that perfectly combines the charm of an open stone…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale duplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
94 m²
1 Floor
€ 308,981
Karampournaki SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 94 m2, 1st…
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
5 room house
Greece, Greece
160 m²
€ 428,356
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m in West Peloponnese. The basement consist…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
345 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,091,970
3 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 245,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Properties features in demos ikarias, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map