  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. demos ikarias

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos ikarias, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
402 m²
€ 1,195,412
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 402 sq.m in Arachov. The first floor consists of o…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale duplex of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the second floor and t…
Villa 3 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS992 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €400.000. This 120 sq. m. Villa…
5 room house in Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
280 m²
€ 358,623
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in West Peloponnese at the construction s…
3 room apartment in Rogdia, Greece
3 room apartment
Rogdia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 269,000
Suggested for sale an independent elevated ground floor apartment of 160sqm near the city of…
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 408,432
Townhouse for sale with an area of 95 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
4 room house in demos thasou, Greece
4 room house
demos thasou, Greece
1 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 1996 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €120.000 Exclusivity. This 106 sq…
2 room apartment in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the second flo…
Villa 3 room villa in Megara, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Megara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 328,738
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and c…
1 room Cottage in Souleika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale a house of 160sq.m located on the island of Corfu. The property is situated on a pl…

