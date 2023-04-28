UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Epirus and Western Macedonia
Western Macedonia
demos eordaias
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos eordaias, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
165 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1125 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Argos Dalamanara for €260.000 . This 165 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
95 m²
€ 123,000
Property Code: HPS3015 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for €123.000. Thi…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
91 m²
2 Floor
€ 320,399
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
266 m²
€ 600,748
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 266 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
4 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. c…
House
Greece, Greece
204 m²
€ 1,601,993
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 204 sq.m on the island of Evia. The first floor co…
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms
396 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 370,461
For sale apartment of 396 sq.m on the island of Evia. The apartment is located on the floor …
1 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
Properties features in demos eordaias, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map