  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. demos eordaias

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos eordaias, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1125 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Argos Dalamanara for €260.000 . This 165 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 123,000
Property Code: HPS3015 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for €123.000. Thi…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 91 m² 2 Floor
€ 320,399
4 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
266 m²
€ 600,748
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 266 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
4 room apartment in Kalandra, Greece
4 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
4 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. c…
House in Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
204 m²
€ 1,601,993
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 204 sq.m on the island of Evia. The first floor co…
1 room apartment in Greece, Greece
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms 396 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,461
For sale apartment of 396 sq.m on the island of Evia. The apartment is located on the floor …
1 room apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …

Properties features in demos eordaias, Greece

