  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos edessas
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in demos edessas, Greece

Edessa
3 room cottage in Notia, Greece
3 room cottage
Notia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
€ 280,000
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 220,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Samari, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms in demos edessas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
demos edessas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
3 room townhouse in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Orma, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Orma, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
1 room Cottage in Ano Grammatiko, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Grammatiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
3 room cottage in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000

