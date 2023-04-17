UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
Pool Residential properties for sale in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,192,550
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 bath
145 m²
€ 277,000
Ref: 134 - Vrilissia for Sale Apartments and Maisonettes loft style with each having Rooms, …
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath
260 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located in the suburbs of Pefkohori village in the area of famous Glarokavos be…
Villa 4 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 944,102
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 163,976
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 332,920
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 397,517
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Villa 9 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
19 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,975,167
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room apartment
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 278,262
For sale Apartment of 113 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath
151 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,324,698
For sale apartment of 215 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The apartment is located on the floor an…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 298,138
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Properties features in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map