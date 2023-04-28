UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
Villa 6 room villa
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. …
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
6 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Neos Kosmos of Athens - Center for 120.000€ (Listing No GK002)…
1 room Cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of . The …
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 780,972
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 410,511
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 30,037
Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH PUBLISHING Available Apartment 30 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. ground floor…
9 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
504 m²
€ 380,473
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 504 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 3 bed…
House
Greece, Greece
120 m²
€ 430,536
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Evia. The windows offer …
2 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
54 m²
€ 73,000
The maisonetta is located in Kriopigi village 1500 meters from the great beach. There is a p…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
Properties features in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map