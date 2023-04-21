Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece

Karitsa
18
Vrondou
4
9 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 399,500
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
demos diou - olympou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The b…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Villa 5 room villa in Nei Pori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nei Pori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

