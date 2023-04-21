Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece

9 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 399,500
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Kondariotissa, Greece
3 room cottage
Kondariotissa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
3 room cottage in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

