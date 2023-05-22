Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos diou - olympou
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece

Karitsa
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4 room apartment
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…

Properties features in demos diou - olympou, Greece

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in demos diou - olympou, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir