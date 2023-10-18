Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Didymoteicho, Greece

2 room house in Paliouri, Greece
2 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This house is located in the suburbs of Paliouri village  in Ev Zin complex 5 km from the be…
€225,000
4 room house in Paliouri, Greece
4 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
The villas are located in the suburbs of Paliouri village in Kanistro area 50 meters from th…
€1,10M
2 room house in Paliouri, Greece
2 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
This house is situated in the Paliouri village which is at the end of Kassandra peninsula wi…
€290,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
6 room house with Bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
The villas are located 1 km from Paliouri village on the picturascue hill. The closest beach…
€1,30M
7 room house with Bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
7 room house with Bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Unfinished house is located in Paliouri suburbs 1 km from the famous Kursaros beach. There i…
€200,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
6 room house with Bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
This house is situated in the green mountaness surroundings of the Paliouri village area whi…
€210,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
This house is located in the suburbs of Paliouri village in Ev Zin complex 2000 meters from …
€200,000

