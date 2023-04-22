Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos delphon
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in demos delphon, Greece

Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
2
Municipal Unit of Parnassos
1
Cottage To archive
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of liv…

