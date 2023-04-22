Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos delphon

Residential properties for sale in demos delphon, Greece

Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
3
Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Delphi
1
Municipal Unit of Parnassos
1
1 room Cottage in Eptalofos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eptalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 room villa in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Delphi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. The first floor consists of living roo…
Townhouse in Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in biniane, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
biniane, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
3 room apartment in Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
3 room townhouse in Hrisso, Greece
3 room townhouse
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in biniane, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
biniane, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of liv…

