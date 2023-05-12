Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. demos chiou
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in demos chiou, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Zifias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Zifias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…

Properties features in demos chiou, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir