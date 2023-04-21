Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos chalkideon, Greece

Chalkida
141
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
Amarynthos
7
Nea Artaki
4
Aliveri
2
Drosia
2
Vasiliko
2
73 properties total found
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartment in Psachna, Greece
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 4 room villa in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
4 room apartment in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room apartment in Seta, Greece
1 room apartment
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Seta, Greece
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
3 room cottage in Seta, Greece
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 137,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gymno, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse in Nireos Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nireos Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Manikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Manikia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 2 room villa in Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
1 room apartment in Eretria, Greece
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
1 room Cottage in Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Malakonta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sykamino, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sykamino, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 319,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
2 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 136,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Gymno, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…

Properties features in demos chalkideon, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
