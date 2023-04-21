Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in demos chalkideon, Greece

Chalkida
73
Nea Palatia
17
Eretria
11
Amarynthos
4
Nea Artaki
2
Drosia
1
Vasiliko
1
Vathy
1
39 properties total found
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottage in Seta, Greece
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Manikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Manikia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
1 room Cottage in Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Malakonta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sykamino, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sykamino, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 319,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Gymno, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Eretria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Eretria, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Panorama, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Panorama, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement The ground…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loukisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loukisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 4 b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 3-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of li…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Politia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Politia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Nea Politia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Politia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The detached house consists of 2 independent floors.The ground floor consists of 2 apartment…
3 room cottage in Nea Politia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Politia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

