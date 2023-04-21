Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in demos chalkideon, Greece

2 room apartment in Psachna, Greece
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartment in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Seta, Greece
1 room apartment
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Seta, Greece
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
1 room apartment in Eretria, Greece
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
2 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 136,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
1 room apartment in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Chalkoutsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartment in Nea Artaki, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Artaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…

