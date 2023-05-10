Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Stratoniki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stratoniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
€ 780,000

Properties features in demos aristotele, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir