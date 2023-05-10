Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
63
27 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room cottage
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Stratoniki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stratoniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
1 room Cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
1 room Cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
€ 185,000
3 room apartment in Olympiada, Greece
3 room apartment
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Olympiada, Greece
3 room apartment
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
1 room Cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in Varvara, Greece
3 room cottage
Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000

