Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
48
House To archive
Clear all
77 properties total found
House in Ouranoupoli, Greece
House
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 105,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
3 room house in Ammouliani, Greece
3 room house
Ammouliani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
2 room house in Megali Panagia, Greece
2 room house
Megali Panagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 130,000
House in Pyrgadikia, Greece
House
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 150 m²
€ 420,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 300,000
8 room house in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
€ 750,000
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 600,000
2 room house in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 300,000
7 room house in Ouranoupoli, Greece
7 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 670,000
4 room house in Pyrgadikia, Greece
4 room house
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 420,000
5 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
€ 1,150,000
1 room Cottage in Pyrgadikia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 500,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 200,000
3 room house in Olympiada, Greece
3 room house
Olympiada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 120,000
4 room house in Stratoni, Greece
4 room house
Stratoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 50,000
3 room house in Ouranoupoli, Greece
3 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
3 room house in Nautilus, Greece
3 room house
Nautilus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room townhouse in Ierissos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 13 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room cottage
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000

Properties features in demos aristotele, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir