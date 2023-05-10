Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
21
33 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Pyrgadikia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 13 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room cottage
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
1 room Cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
3 room cottage in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
1 room Cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
3 room cottage in Gomati, Greece
3 room cottage
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
3 room cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
3 room cottage in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
1 room Cottage in Nautilus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
1 room Cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
3 room cottage in Nautilus, Greece
3 room cottage
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000

Properties features in demos aristotele, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
