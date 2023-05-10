Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos aristotele, Greece

3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
1 room apartment in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000

