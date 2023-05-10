Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
15
Apartment To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 270,000
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 290,000
2 room apartment in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 180,000
6 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
6 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Stratoni, Greece
2 room apartment
Stratoni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 77,000
1 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
1 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 120,000
4 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
4 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
1 room apartment in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Pyrgadikia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 178,000
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
2 room apartment in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
3 room apartment in Olympiada, Greece
3 room apartment
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Olympiada, Greece
3 room apartment
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
4 room apartment in Ouranoupoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
3 room apartment in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
€ 220,000

Properties features in demos aristotele, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir