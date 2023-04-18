Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos amphikleias - elateias
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece

3 room cottagein Modi, Greece
3 room cottage
Modi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
1 room Cottagein demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…

