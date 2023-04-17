Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos alexandroupoles, Greece

Alexandroupoli
3
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 298,138
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath 175 m²
€ 300,000
Located in a quiet area, this house is just a short drive from Arillas Beach and is an ideal…
2 room housein Siviri, Greece
2 room house
Siviri, Greece
1 bath 73 m²
€ 317,498
Property Code: 3-552 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Siviri for €330.000. This 73 sq. m. House…
4 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 236 m²
€ 150,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ350…
3 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 2,526,846
For sale 3 - a 300 sq.m floor cottage on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The base…
3 room townhousein Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 213,665
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
6 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 820 m²
€ 1,617,181
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 83,000
Property Code: 1257 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 50 m2, o…
Villa 4 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa Aetos is located in a prestigious area of the northeast coast of Corfu, near Cassiopi …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 203,727
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,945
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
270 m²
€ 859,128
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of a …

