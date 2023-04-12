UAE
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath
300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
3 room cottage
Greece, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 810,000
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4 bath
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath
260 m²
€ 1,200,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
2 bath
494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath
422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 422sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath
305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 305sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
