Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Greece

in demos aristotele
87
in Chania Municipality
104
in The municipality Nea Propontida
101
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
14
in Rethymni Municipality
76
in Leptokarya
68
in Ierissos
53
in Agios Nikolaos
42
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
3 room cottagein Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottagein Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
3 room cottagein Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 5 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 roomsin Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 6 roomsin Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 6 roomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …

