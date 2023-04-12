UAE
Greece
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Greece
in demos aristotele
87
87
in Chania Municipality
104
104
in The municipality Nea Propontida
101
101
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
14
14
in Rethymni Municipality
76
76
in Leptokarya
68
68
in Ierissos
53
53
in Agios Nikolaos
42
42
in Limenas Chersonisou
29
29
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
68
in Platanias Municipality
41
41
in Nea Moudania
43
43
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
56
56
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
6
6
in Neos Marmaras
51
51
in Municipality of Saronikos
73
73
in Municipality of Rhodes
39
39
in Trilofos
74
74
in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
51
51
in Neo Rysio
69
69
Show more
Show less
1 169 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
