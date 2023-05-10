Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Corinth
9
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Loutraki
4
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
3
21 property total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa Villa in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in melissi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
melissi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
Villa 6 room villa in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
Villa 4 room villa in kamari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kamari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ryto, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Villa 5 room villa in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
Villa 5 room villa in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Villa 4 room villa in rozena, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
rozena, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Villa 3 room villa in melissi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
melissi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kariotika, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000

