  Greece
  Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  Peloponnese Region
  Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
24
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
14
Corinth
10
Loutraki
9
Municipality of Sikyona
6
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
6
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
6
38 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room townhouse in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
3 room townhouse in melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in melissi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
melissi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room townhouse in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 247,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in pasio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
pasio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Diminio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Diminio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000

