Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

151 property total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Cottage 5 rooms in geliniatika, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
1 room Cottage in Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
3 room cottage in nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Villa Villa in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000

