Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
80
Municipality of Corinth
72
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
72
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
41
Loutraki
36
Corinth
34
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
21
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
19
Municipal Unit of Velos
18
Municipality of Sikyona
16
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
11
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
7
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
7
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
7
Xylokastro
4
127 properties total found
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
4
1
€ 155,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
2
1
€ 270,000
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6
1
1
€ 380,000
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 610,000
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4
2
1
€ 265,000
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2
1
3/1
€ 205,000
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4
2
1
€ 275,000
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
1/1
€ 180,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
8
4
1
€ 900,000
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4
1
3
€ 180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
6
2
1
€ 375,000
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2
1
1
€ 110,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
5
3
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
5
1
1
€ 275,000
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2
1
1
€ 750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
6
2
1
€ 450,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8
3
1
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
4
2
1/1
€ 210,000
Villa 5 room villa
melissi, Greece
6
1
1
€ 640,000
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
4
1
€ 375,000
3 room cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
1
1
€ 375,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
1
1
€ 270,000
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
10
3
1
€ 1,060,000
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
€ 110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
1
€ 210,000
