Houses for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Ancient Korinth, detached house 160sq.m. on a plot of 1000sq.m. with a large garden, in a ve…
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€130,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
€230,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
€270,000

