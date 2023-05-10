Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
26
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
26
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Corinth
11
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
11
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
10
Municipal Unit of Velos
10
Loutraki
9
Cottage 5 rooms in geliniatika, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kokkoni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€ 120,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 127,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 42,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in Agii Theodori, Greece
3 room cottage
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
€ 170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Theodori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€ 230,000
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
3 room cottage in kokkoni, Greece
3 room cottage
kokkoni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
€ 270,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
1 room Cottage in Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
3 room cottage in nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in kamari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kamari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
3 room cottage in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in sykia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
sykia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
3 room cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
3 room cottage in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000

