  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Corinth
10
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
8
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
8
Municipality of Sikyona
5
37 properties total found
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
3 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 137,000
2 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 50,000
3 room apartment in nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 56,000
2 room apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 128,000
2 room apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 160,000
1 room apartment in Laliotis, Greece
1 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 146,000
2 room apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 156,900
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
7 room apartment in kamari, Greece
7 room apartment
kamari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
2 room apartment in mertikaiika, Greece
2 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 160,000
3 room apartment in Lykoporia, Greece
3 room apartment
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 140,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Agios Charalambos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Charalambos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 150,000

