Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Residential properties for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
80
Municipality of Corinth
72
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
72
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
41
Loutraki
36
Corinth
34
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
21
Show more
235 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
3 room apartment in sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€ 255,000
Cottage 5 rooms in geliniatika, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kokkoni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in tarsina, Greece
2 room apartment
tarsina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 5/1
€ 100,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 127,000
Villa 5 room villa in derbeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
derbeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 5 room villa in mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in mpolati, Greece
3 room apartment
mpolati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in mpolati, Greece
2 room apartment
mpolati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 115,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 42,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in Agii Theodori, Greece
3 room cottage
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
€ 170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Theodori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in kokkoni, Greece
2 room apartment
kokkoni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 78,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000

Properties features in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir