Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Corinth, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa Villa in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
Villa 3 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir