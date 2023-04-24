Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Corinth, Greece

Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa 4 room villa in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ryto, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Description Offered for sale a magnificent 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Athens-Kineta.…

