  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Corinth, Greece

9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
4 bath 234 m²
€ 550,000
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
Villa 4 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kineta, Greece
4 bath 600 m²
€ 6,500,000
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Villa Villa in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
Villa 4 room villa in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ryto, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 6 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kineta, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Description Offered for sale a magnificent 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Athens-Kineta.…
Villa 3 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

