Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Corinth, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir