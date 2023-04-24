Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Corinth, Greece

26 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottage in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage
Lecheo, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Porto Germeno, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
Villa Villa in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
Villa 4 room villa in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ryto, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Villa 6 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kineta, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Description Offered for sale a magnificent 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Athens-Kineta.…
Villa 3 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

