  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Corinth, Greece

15 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alepochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 127,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 42,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Korinthia: Solygeia 50 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms…
3 room cottage in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage
Lecheo, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Porto Germeno, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottage in Kineta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katakali, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katakali, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

