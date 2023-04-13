Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Corfu, Greece

Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 4 room villain Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa 3 room villain Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa Villain Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 3 room villain Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villain Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Villa 5 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 4 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villain Benitses, Greece
Villa Villa
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
Villa 3 room villa with Investmentsin Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Investments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 750.000€ (Listing No W4064). Another propert…
Villa 6 room villain Sivota, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Sivota, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa for sale in Center, Sivota of Thesprotia for 1.800.000€ (Listing No W4112). Anoth…
Villa 5 room villain Viros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Viros, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 room villain Kerasia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This is a complex of three villas located in Kentroma village, in the north east part of Cor…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are solar panels for water hea…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
On one of the most beautiful and famous islands of Greece, Corfu, there is a luxury villas f…
Villa Villain Vranganiotika, Greece
Villa Villa
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This complex consists of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq.m. Th…
Villa 5 room villain Analipsi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 2 room villain Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Astrakeri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer you a luxury villa, located in the northern part of the island of Corfu. The Villa …
Villa Villain Korakades, Greece
Villa Villa
Korakades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
On the coast with stunning views, for sale villa of 250 sqm with a private garden of 900 sq.…
Villa 4 room villain Korakades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korakades, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 2 room villain Longos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Longos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of liv…
Villa 4 room villain Dassia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Dassia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 3 room villain Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villain Barbati, Greece
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sqm on the island of Corfu in the western part of Greece.The …
Villa 6 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Barbati, Greece
13 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of 5 …
Villa Villain Nissaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
Villa 5 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of 2 …
Villa 4 room villain Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kassiopi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of on…
Villa 2 room villain Kerasia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…

