UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Corfu
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Corfu, Greece
villas
95
cottages
210
townhouses
47
House
Clear all
148 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kastania, Greece
6
3
325 m²
1/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chalikounas, Greece
3
2
82 m²
1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The groun…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
8
5
430 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Korakiana, Greece
5
4
300 m²
3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Temploni, Greece
4
4
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
1
145 m²
1
For sale villa of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
1
163 m²
1
For sale villa of 163 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
1
133 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€265,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
1
113 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€245,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Xanthates, Greece
6
3
270 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€385,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
114 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Acharavi, Greece
6
360 m²
-1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 360 m2, 3 Levels, G…
€3,00M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alykes Potamou, Greece
5
280 m²
-1
Corfu town SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 280 m2, 2 Levels,…
€970,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gimari, Greece
3
250 m²
-1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 250 m2, 3 Levels, G…
€1,20M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
7
400 m²
-1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 7 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 3 Kitchen 6 Bathroom Area: 400 m2, 2 Levels, G…
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Sgourades, Greece
4
1
124 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€200,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with first coastline
Dassia, Greece
1
457 m²
1
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with an unfinished t…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view
Benitses, Greece
11
7
500 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€960,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Kanali, Greece
8
3
175 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€330,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view
Spartilas, Greece
3
134 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
€312,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lakka, Greece
1
131 m²
1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouvia, Greece
14
450 m²
1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€640,000
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
14
343 m²
1/1
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,90M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Korakiana, Greece
3
2
97 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€130,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompitsi, Greece
2
152 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Katavolos, Greece
4
150 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Antiperni, Greece
4
2
179 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Sinarades, Greece
3
1
137 m²
1
For sale, a house by the sea in the west of Corfu! The property is on the first line to the …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pelekas, Greece
1
286 m²
1
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
€2,80M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agnitsini, Greece
5
1
164 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€260,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Corfu, Greece
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL