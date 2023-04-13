Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kerkyras
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Corfu, Greece

Filiates
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Barbati, Greece
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 4 bed…
1 room Cottagein demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale, an enchanting stone built 3 storey house located in the east of the island of Corf…

Properties features in Corfu, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir