Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
demos kerkyras
Cottages
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Corfu, Greece
Filiates
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
Cottage 2 rooms
Dassia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale 0-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mantouki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale is a house of 272 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Agios Georgios Pagon in the n…
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale, a 65 sq.m cottage in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distance of 12 k…
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale, 2 cottages of 57 sq.m each in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distanc…
1 room Cottage
Chrisiida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale a cottage of 110 sq.m in the Perama area in the south-east of Corfu island. The hou…
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
1 room Cottage
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an old stone house located on a plot of 400 sq.m. The house needs renovation. Grek…
1 room Cottage
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, there are 2 cottages on a construction stage. The cottages have 2 levels of 55 sq.…
1 room Cottage
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
We offer you a house under construction. The ground floor area of 100 sq.m is provided for b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kouspades, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottage
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
In short, the popular tourist village on the west coast. Corfu cottage for sale on the recon…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of 3 …
1 room Cottage
Afra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owne…
Search using the map